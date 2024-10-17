Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cantaloupe

In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,658 shares in the company, valued at $860,945.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Bergeron bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $266,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 462,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,783.79. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,658 shares in the company, valued at $860,945.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,866 shares of company stock valued at $416,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.15. 157,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,640. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $666.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

Featured Stories

