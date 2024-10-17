Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 67615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

