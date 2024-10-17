Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives $22.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

CAPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $655.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 4.01. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. Analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capricor Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

