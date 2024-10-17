Capstone (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Capstone Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.35 and traded as low as $3.20. Capstone shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 415 shares traded.

Capstone Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.

About Capstone

Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction.

