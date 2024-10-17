Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Reaches $12.12 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion and $266.38 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.27 or 0.03883543 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00041124 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007093 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011497 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006450 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002060 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,138,227 coins and its circulating supply is 34,974,248,104 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
