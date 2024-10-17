Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $10.89 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up about 2.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $107.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average is $101.66. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

