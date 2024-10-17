Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.10. The stock had a trading volume of 834,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,507. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

