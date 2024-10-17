Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Down 9.1% in September

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 0.9 %

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.60.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

