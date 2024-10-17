Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Shares of CABGY opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Carlsberg A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.