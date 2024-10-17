Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.33. 83,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,965. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $490.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $58,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,195.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

