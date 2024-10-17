Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CITEW remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Cartica Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector.

