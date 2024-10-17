Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in September

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,086,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 995,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSIOF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

