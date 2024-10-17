Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in September

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,086,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 995,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSIOF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $8.00.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.