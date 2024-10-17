Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 28600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

Several brokerages have commented on CATY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $555,440.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 149,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,061.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,837.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $555,440.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 149,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,061.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,581 in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,917,000 after buying an additional 196,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,194,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,206,000 after acquiring an additional 176,215 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,639,000 after purchasing an additional 208,599 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 736,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

