CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$83.61 and last traded at C$83.56, with a volume of 1100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL.B shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.44.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$78.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$29,388.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 657 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.02, for a total value of C$53,887.14. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$29,388.00. Insiders have sold a total of 121,781 shares of company stock worth $9,405,624 in the last 90 days. 11.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.