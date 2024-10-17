CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $23.65 million and $648,020.10 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,062.68 or 1.00068517 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013543 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00062112 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02983654 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $570,908.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

