Celestia Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Celestia token can now be bought for approximately $5.97 or 0.00008917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market capitalization of $842.54 million and approximately $135.71 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celestia has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celestia alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00251318 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,077,150,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,076,931,506.849041 with 217,975,034.599041 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.83024282 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $101,243,796.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.