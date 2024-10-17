Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Update

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 640,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 605,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CENN stock remained flat at $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,077. Cenntro has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cenntro had a negative net margin of 182.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

