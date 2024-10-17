Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 63,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTN remained flat at $3.16 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,324. Cepton has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

