China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,497,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 2,752,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

CCVTF stock opened at 0.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.77. China Conch Venture has a twelve month low of 0.78 and a twelve month high of 0.78.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

