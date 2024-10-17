Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is Bfsg LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3 %

CHD opened at $104.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

