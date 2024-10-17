Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $158.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Bank of America upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 423,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,425,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 10,126.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 193,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $140.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

