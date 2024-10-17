Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 1.5% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Cintas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $212.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $123.65 and a 52-week high of $213.40.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

