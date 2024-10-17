Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.
Citizens Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CIWV opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Citizens Financial has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $22.99.
About Citizens Financial
