Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Citizens Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CIWV opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Citizens Financial has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

