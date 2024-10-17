Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Update

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Citycon Oyj Price Performance

COYJF opened at C$6.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$6.02.

About Citycon Oyj

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

