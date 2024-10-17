Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Short Interest Update

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 111,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coda Octopus Group stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Coda Octopus Group worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CODA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 45,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,806. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.54. Coda Octopus Group has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.93%.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

