Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$62.58 and last traded at C$62.11, with a volume of 6390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.59.

CGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$94.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$495.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$56.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.56.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

