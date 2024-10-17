Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGTX. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.36. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

