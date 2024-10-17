Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

LDP opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

