Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $63.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $102.19.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $95,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,866.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,548.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365. 47.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

