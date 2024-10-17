Coinbase Wrapped BTC Hits 1-Day Volume of $63.11 Million (CBBTC)

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $67,190.75 or 1.00368982 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market cap of $437.77 million and approximately $63.11 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00249967 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s genesis date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 6,515 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 6,515.29872179. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 67,313.62778354 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $56,627,947.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

