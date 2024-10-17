Coinbase Wrapped BTC Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (CBBTC)

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be bought for about $67,451.17 or 0.99666384 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market cap of $439.46 million and approximately $66.86 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00249865 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s launch date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 6,515 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official website is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 6,515.29872179. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 67,313.62778354 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $56,627,947.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

