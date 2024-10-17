Coinmetro Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100,315.34 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $100,315.34 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,062.68 or 1.00068517 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013543 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00062112 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,075,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $134,231.23 traded over the last 24 hours."

