Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $12.80. Coloplast A/S shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 40,772 shares trading hands.

Coloplast A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.02.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $993.49 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coloplast A/S will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

