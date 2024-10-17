Community Bank of Raymore Cuts Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $1,531,000.

Shares of GEV opened at $274.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.61. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $276.19.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.78.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

