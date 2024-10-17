Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

Community Bank System has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Community Bank System stock opened at $62.54 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

