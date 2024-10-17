COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at COMPASS Pathways

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $16,093,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,905,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,779,932.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 0.2 %

CMPS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.27. 603,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,729. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

