Compass Point Boosts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $47.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.97.

Shares of TFC opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

