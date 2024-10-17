Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 2,167,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.90. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,152,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 71,008 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,277,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

