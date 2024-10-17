Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Down 7.4% in September

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,170,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 27,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 32.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,482. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

In related news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 573,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $6,101,539.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,450,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,718,065.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,646,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,474,860.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 573,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $6,101,539.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 203,450,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,718,065.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 6,712,733 shares of company stock valued at $67,816,851 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,696,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,252 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 12,125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,858,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 775.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 775,371 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,270,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,567,000 after buying an additional 362,043 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comstock Resources

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.