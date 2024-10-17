Conflux (CFX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $701.80 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Conflux has a total market cap of $701.80 million and $32.05 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,929.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.76 or 0.00542004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00107463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00232770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00028118 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00027230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00074262 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,054,537,853 coins and its circulating supply is 4,529,535,001 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,054,337,912.21 with 4,529,337,903.32 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16465711 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $30,988,595.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

