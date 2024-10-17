Consolidated Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 0.3% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

DIA stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $432.10. 380,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,486. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $432.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.59.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

