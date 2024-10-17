Consolidated Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $201.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

