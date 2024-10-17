Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.1 days.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,720,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,642,906.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,720,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,642,906.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,819.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 4,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.01. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

