Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.97 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 23.23 ($0.30), with a volume of 13976864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.20 ($0.29).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.
