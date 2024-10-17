Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.97 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 23.23 ($0.30), with a volume of 13976864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.20 ($0.29).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Corero Network Security alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security Trading Up 14.2 %

Corero Network Security Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £139.82 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.37.

(Get Free Report)

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.