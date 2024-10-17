Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$308.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$285.69.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$214.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$216.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$240.25. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$198.61 and a twelve month high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray bought 456 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

