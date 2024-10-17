CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Short Interest Down 10.7% in September

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 10,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CRMD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on CorMedix in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

CorMedix Stock Performance

CorMedix stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,691. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $576.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.61.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter valued at $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Articles

