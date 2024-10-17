Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,687,000 after buying an additional 123,654 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,502,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,845,000 after purchasing an additional 125,859 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 227.9% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 623,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,435,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.46.

Shares of ED opened at $106.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $106.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

