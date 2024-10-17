Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $93.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

