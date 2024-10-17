Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $17.10. Couchbase shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 55,744 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised Couchbase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $845.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward T. Anderson purchased 21,080 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $298,492.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,372.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $298,492.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,372.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,056 shares of company stock valued at $538,135. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

