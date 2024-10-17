Creditcoin Achieves Market Cap of $152.95 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $152.95 million and $5.06 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000588 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

